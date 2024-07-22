After Soto’s departure, San Diego’s record looks similar to last year

Juan Soto has come and gone. The San Diego Padres don’t seem to have changed much. The Padres were 12 games over .500 in August 2022 when they acquired Soto in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals. They finished that year a distant second to the Dodgers in the NL West, but then they beat Los Angeles in the playoffs and made the NL Championship Series. Then last year, San Diego finished a disappointing 82-80 despite plenty of production from Soto. The Padres traded him to the Yankees in the offseason, and now they’re in pretty much the same spot. The Padres are 52-50 after Sunday’s win over Cleveland.

