After slow start, UCF defeats Florida A&M 69-56

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers scored 15 points and Darius Johnson and Marchelus Avery had 13 apiece as UCF defeated Florida A&M 69-56 on Thursday. Shemarri Allen added 11 points and Ibrahima Diallo grabbed 12 rebounds to go with eight points for the Knights. They shot 40% and made 8 of 24 3-point tries and 19 of 27 from the line to the Rattlers’ 7 of 11. UCF scored 24 points off 21 FAMU turnovers. Roderick Coffee III scored 14 points, Shannon Grant added 12 and Keith Lamar had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Rattlers.

