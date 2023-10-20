After silencing their critics, the All Blacks reach a record fifth Rugby World Cup final

PARIS (AP) — New Zealand started the Rugby World Cup with a defeat to host France and a backlash of criticism. Now coach Ian Foster’s side stands one victory away from making history with a fourth title. Friday’s 44-6 rout of Argentina sent the All Blacks into a record fifth final. Only a few weeks ago some observers wrote them off following a 35-7 hammering by South Africa just before coming to France and then a 27-13 defeat to Les Tricolores for a first ever defeat in the pool stage. Captain Sam Cane says “criticism and stuff, outside noise, we have become pretty good at blocking out.” Awaiting New Zealand is either England or defending champion South Africa. Their semifinal is on Saturday. New Zealand coach Ian Foster says “I’ll be watching it, probably have some popcorn.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.