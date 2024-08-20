After series of injuries, Jalon Daniels to start at QB for No. 22 Kansas in season opener next week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalon Daniels will be under center when No. 22 Kansas opens the season against Lindenwood next week. Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold confirmed Tuesday the electrifying but injury-prone quarterback had remained healthy through fall camp and would be ready for the game on Aug. 29. Daniels hurt his shoulder and missed half of their breakout 2022 season, and then had a back injury that limited him to just three games last season. The dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 2,729 yards and 23 TDs with only five interceptions over 12 games total the past two seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.