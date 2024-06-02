After scrambling from Reno to New York, Slade Cecconi starts for Diamondbacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Slade Cecconi was having a great round at Red Hawk Golf and Resort in Reno, Nevada, when he got a call on the 13th hole. His round ended and his journey began. After a flight to San Francisco and a connecting flight to New York, the 24-year-old right-hander started for the Arizona Diamondbacks in Saturday’s 10-5 win over the Mets and allowed one run over 4 2/3 innings. When Arizona ace Zac Gallen strained his right hamstring in the first inning of Thursday’s series opener, the Diamondbacks had Reno Aces manager Blake Lalli summon the rookie.

