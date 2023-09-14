After scoring for Spain, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal seeks 1st goal with Barcelona against Betis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two years after Lionel Messi left Barcelona, the Spanish club hopes it has found its next star after the emergence of 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. Yamal returns to Barcelona after an impressive debut for Spain over the past week, when the sleek forward became the youngest player to score in a European Championship qualifier. Now he is seeking his first goal for Barcelona when it hosts Real Betis on Saturday in the Spanish league. Real Madrid is two points ahead before hosting Real Sociedad on Sunday.

