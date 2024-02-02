After racism scandal, Yorkshire cricket club approves loan deal that puts former chairman in charge

LEEDS, England (AP) — Colin Graves’ controversial return as Yorkshire chairman is nearly complete after members of the cash-strapped cricket club approved his loan offer. Graves last month apologized “personally and unreservedly” to those who experienced racism during his scandal-scarred period as chairman at the storied English cricket club from 2012-15. Members overwhelmingly approved a special resolution to accept an emergency funding offer fronted by the 76-year-old Graves who would return as chairman of the county team.

