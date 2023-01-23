After playoff run, Giants face decisions on Jones, Barkley

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants went to Buffalo to clean up the mess after the 2021 season, hiring general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll away from the Bills. Schoen transformed a franchise in a salary-cap mess into one that will have $54 million heading into free agency in March. Daboll turned around a team that had five straight losing seasons and led it to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff victory. Schoen noted Monday that the Giants were a good team despite not having the most talent in the league. Now he’ll have to decide the futures of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

