After playoff chances slip away, Miami and Iowa State looking to regroup at Pop-Tarts Bowl

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami probably was one win away from getting into the College Football Playoff. Iowa State definitely was one win away.

Their consolation prize of sorts: playing one another.

The Hurricanes and Cyclones — a meteorological matchup — have accepted bids to the Pop-Tarts Bowl, to be played Dec. 28 in Orlando, Florida. Iowa State (10-3) is looking for its first 11-win season in the program’s 133-year history, and Miami (10-2) is seeking its first 11-win season since 2003.

Miami’s loss at Syracuse to close the regular season wound up being the game the Hurricanes could point to as the reason they missed out on the CFP. Iowa State could have played its way in and lost the Big 12 title game to CFP-bound Arizona State on Saturday.

“I think everyone that doesn’t get in feels disappointment,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “We feel the onus of just doing better. Just do better, go forward, have an opportunity to get better.”

It’s essentially the same task for both teams: regrouping after seeing the playoff slip away.

“I think that’s what’s made Iowa State football really special is our ability to have great resiliency,” Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said. “And I know our kids are super-excited about the opportunity to finish off. Obviously (Saturday) was disappointing. But this group and this football team has the opportunity to just continue to fight.”

A big question for Miami: whether quarterback Cam Ward will play.

The likely Heisman Trophy finalist has thrown for 155 touchdown passes in his career at Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami. That’s tied for the most by anyone in Division I (FBS and FCS) history; Case Keenum threw 155 in his career at Houston.

Many draft-bound players not in the playoff will be opting out of bowl games over the coming weeks. There’s been no indication from Miami yet that Ward or any other draft-bound player has made a decision.

“I think it’s important that our guys, anyone playing and closing out the season, understands the importance of that next step for a program like ours,” Cristobal said. “And I think our guys do.”

