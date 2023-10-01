After playing four seasons with the Giants, Julian Love is returning to MetLife with the Seahawks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Defensive back Julian Love learned a lot, grew as a player and dealt with losing in spending his first four NFL seasons with the New York Giants. He had three coaches, three defensive coordinators in those long years but it taught him to be resilient. It also got him a good job and more money in Seattle. Love will return to MetLife Stadium for the first time with the Seahawks when Seattle (2-1) faces the Giants (1-2) on Monday night. Love led the Giants in tackles (124) last season as New York and new coach Brian Daboll made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

