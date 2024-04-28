After passing on QBs in the draft, the Raiders will stick with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Six quarterbacks went off the NFL draft board in the first 12 picks and Las Vegas hadn’t traded up to become one of those clubs. It was clear the Raiders already had the quarterbacks they’re going to take into next season. Free agent signee Gardner Minshew and returning starter Aidan O’Connell will compete for the spot as Raiders first-year general manager Tom Telesco opted to prioritize building the roster around them. He used the 13th overall pick on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and on the second day selected offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson from Oregon and Delmar Glaze from Maryland.

