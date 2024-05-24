After nearly walking away from Man City, Kyle Walker is reaping the rewards for staying

Kyle Walker had been dropped for the biggest game of his club career, had issues in his personal life and an offer was on the table from one of Europe’s biggest clubs. It was decision time for the England defender last summer as he weighed up whether to leave Manchester City? He couldn’t be happier that he opted to stay. Walker will lead City out at Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final against Manchester United on Saturday with a chance to add another title to the Super Cup, Club World Cup and Premier League he has already lifted this season. Walker says “four trophies in your first year of being captain would not be bad.”

