After nearly 25 years away, Falcao returns home to Colombia to play for Millonarios de Bogotá

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — After nearly 25 years away, Radamel Falcao is coming back home to Colombia. The 38-year-old striker will play for Millonarios de Bogotá next season, the team announced. Falcao, who played for Chelsea, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid among other clubs in a 15-year career in Europe, has not played in Colombia since 2000, when he did it with Lanceros Boyacá, a second-division club. Falcao, who is Colombia’s all-time scoring leader with 36 goals, arrives to Millonarios after spending three seasons with Rayo Vallecano in Spain, where he scored 12 goals in 80 matches.

