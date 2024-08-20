After ‘much harder’ camp, Jets’ Aaron Rodgers has no preference whether he plays in preseason finale

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks outside of the locker room at Bank of America Stadium before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Stewart]

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Maybe Aaron Rodgers will play. Maybe he won’t. The New York Jets quarterback still isn’t quite sure if he’ll suit up for the preseason finale against the Giants on Saturday night. And Rodgers won’t campaign to coach Robert Saleh one way or the other. He said Tuesday he has no preference about playing. Rodgers is expected to participate in the Jets’ joint practice with the Giants on Wednesday. And if he doesn’t play in the game, the practice session would serve as the final dress rehearsal before the regular-season opener at San Francisco on Sept. 9.

