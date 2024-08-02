After missing major tournaments for a decade, Greece hires veteran Ivan Jovanovic as head coach

By DEREK GATOPOULOS The Associated Press
FILE - Former Panathinaikos coach Ivan Jovanovic reacts during a Europa League against Maccabi Haifa in Athens, Greece, Dec. 14, 2023. The 62-year-old Serbian was formally named as the head coach of the Greek national soccer team on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thanassis Stavrakis]

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has hired veteran Ivan Jovanovic as head coach of its men’s soccer team, which has failed to qualify for major tournaments for a decade. The 62-year-old Serb replaces Uruguayan Gus Poyet. Former national team stars Dimitris Salpingidis, Vasilis Torosidis, and Dimitris Papadopoulos will assist Jovanovic under a two-year contract. As Greece celebrates the 20th anniversary of its European Championship win this year, Jovanovic said he aspires to restore the national team’s pride with a new generation of players.

