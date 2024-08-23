After Mariners fire their manager, the Astros extend their lead over Seattle to 5 1/2 games

BALTIMORE (AP) — On the day their closest challenger fired its manager, the Houston Astros took their biggest division lead of the season. Spencer Arrighetti, Ben Gamel and Shay Whitcomb are not exactly Houston’s biggest stars. But they led the Astros to a 6-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night. Houston was 10 games behind in the AL West just over two months ago. Now the Astros are 5 1/2 games ahead of Seattle. The Mariners were idle Thursday in the sense that they didn’t play. Although they were busy dismissing manager Scott Servais.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.