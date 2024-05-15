After many rejections, Bayern Munich reportedly working on convincing Thomas Tuchel to stay as coach

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich is reportedly reconsidering Thomas Tuchel’s departure as coach and working on a solution to convince him to stay after getting several rejections from potential successors. Tuchel is due to leave at the end of the season according to a mutual agreement made with the club in February. But finding a replacement is proving harder than anticipated for Bayern. Kicker magazine, the Bild tabloid, and Sky TV all reported on Wednesday that the club’s sporting directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund were negotiating with Tuchel to reverse their joint decision from February. There are several hurdles that would need to be overcome.

