After layoff of nearly a year, Tyler Adams back with US and hopes to play vs Jamaica

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - Tyler Adams of the United States runs on the pitch during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, on Nov. 25, 2022. Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is progressing toward his return from hamstring surgery and could be named to the squad for Saturday March 9, 2024 Premier League game against Sheffield United. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

American captain Tyler Adams thinks he can play at least 45 minutes when he returns to the U.S. national team for the first time since the 2022 World Cup for a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Jamaica. Adams tore his right hamstring in training with Leeds last March and was limited to one match and 21 minutes over the next year. He returned Sept. 27 and reinjured the leg in his Bournemouth debut, requiring a second operation. Adams made it back on the field last week, playing 20 minutes against Luton. The U.S. plays Jamaica on Thursday.

