After layoff of nearly a year, Tyler Adams back with US and hopes to play vs Jamaica

American captain Tyler Adams thinks he can play at least 45 minutes when he returns to the U.S. national team for the first time since the 2022 World Cup for a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Jamaica. Adams tore his right hamstring in training with Leeds last March and was limited to one match and 21 minutes over the next year. He returned Sept. 27 and reinjured the leg in his Bournemouth debut, requiring a second operation. Adams made it back on the field last week, playing 20 minutes against Luton. The U.S. plays Jamaica on Thursday.

