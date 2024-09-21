After latest tough start, Houston’s Verlander says he believes he returned from neck injury too soon

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander missed almost two months this summer with a neck injury. After his latest tough start on Friday night in Houston’s 9-7 win over the Angels, the 41-year-old right-hander said he should have taken more time to recover. “I think I came back from the neck injury a little fast,” he said. Verlander gave up eight hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings. It’s the third time in four starts where the three-time Cy Young Award winner has allowed eight hits and at least five runs.

