After late-season stumble, Eagles and new coaching staff look to rebound in 2024

After reaching the Super Bowl in the 2022 season and losing a thriller to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles stumbled badly down the stretch last season and will be looking to bounce back into title contention in 2024. Philadelphia started 10-1 last season, but dropped five of its final six regular-season games, completing the freefall with a 32-9 trouncing by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Head coach Nick Sirianni kept his job, but the Eagles replaced both coordinators, bringing in Kellen Moore to run the offense and Vic Fangio the defense. Philadelphia still has MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, their franchise quarterback entering his fifth year.

