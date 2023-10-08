After Kershaw’s debacle, the Dodgers look to regroup with a rookie against the D-backs in NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers remain all-in with Clayton Kershaw. Manager Dave Roberts has re-confirmed that the three-time Cy Young Award winner will start in Game 4 if the Dodgers can force the best-of-five NL Division Series to that point. The Arizona Diamondbacks tagged Kershaw for six runs in the first inning of their 11-2 win in Game 1. Now, the Dodgers will turn to 24-year-old rookie Bobby Miller against 17-game winner Zac Gallen in Game 2 on Monday. Miller beat the D-backs twice during the regular season, while Gallen lost both of his starts against the Dodgers.

