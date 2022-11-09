After keeping Díaz, Mets take small step with Vogelbach

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. The New York Mets exercised a $1.5 million option on first baseman and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, preventing him from being eligible for salary arbitration, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Mets have exercised a $1.5 million option on designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, preventing him from being eligible for salary arbitration. Mets general manager Billy Eppler says New York also hired Eric Jagers as director of pitching development. Jagers had been Cincinnati’s assistant pitching coach. Vogelbach, a burly 29-year-old, was acquired from Pittsburgh in late July and quickly became a fan favorite. He hit .255 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 55 games with New York. Bigger moves, such as with star pitcher Jacob deGrom, will take more time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.