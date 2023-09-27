After Ireland loss, Springboks to test Rugby World Cup readiness of Pollard against Tonga

TOULON, France (AP) — South Africa will test the Rugby World Cup readiness of flyhalf Handre Pollard by starting him in the final pool game against Tonga for his first test appearance in more than a year. Pollard was added to the Springboks squad as an injury replacement. He became a likely starter against Tonga after questions were raised over the Springboks’ goal-kicking in the defeat to top-ranked Ireland last weekend. Pollard was South Africa’s 2019 World Cup-winning No. 10 but is in line for his first test appearance since August 2022. South Africa still to needs to confirm its place in the quarterfinals.

