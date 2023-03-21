After injury, Creighton’s Nembhard fueling March Madness run

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Nembhard was injured and watched from the bench during Creighton’s two-game stay in last year’s NCAA Tournament. The point guard is front and center for the sixth-seeded Bluejays this year after having just played the game of his life to lead them into the Sweet 16. Nembhard scored a career-high 30 points in an 85-76 win over third-seeded Baylor in Denver on Sunday. The victory sends Creighton to Louisville to play No. 15 seed Princeton in a South Region semifinal Friday. The Bluejays need one more win to reach the Elite Eight for the first time.

