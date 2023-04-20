After free agency, Miami could focus on TE, OL in draft

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has been busy building a roster that can win now. He’s packaged up numerous 2023 picks to bring in high-profile players such as Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, which helped the Dolphins to a 9-8 record last season and a playoff appearance as first-year head coach Mike McDaniel and an improved Tua Tagovailoa led the way. The Dolphins have made it clear that simply making the playoffs is not enough with this roster, and McDaniel and Grier have both spoken about their willingness to trade draft capital to bring in experienced players who can immediately make a difference.

