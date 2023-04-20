After free agency frenzy, Giants still need CB, WR in draft

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are heading into the NFL draft with the 25th pick overall. It’s the lowest the Giants have drafted in the opening round since picking last in 2012 after winning their fourth Super Bowl. This will be the second draft for general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll. They came in 2022 and turned things around. The Giants posted a 9-7-1 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They even won a postseason game. New York has two obvious needs. They need a big-play receiver and a cornerback.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.