After first win in 11 months, Cortes says winter commute from Miami to Tampa triggered turnaround

NEW YORK (AP) — After winning his first major league game in 11 months, New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes credited a winter weekly commute from Miami to Tampa helped him overcome a strained rotator cuff that wrecked his 2023 season. Cortes got back on track and pitched two-hit ball over eight innings in a 7-0 victory over Miami for his first win since May 30. He allowed a pair of singles to Bryan De La Cruz, struck out six and walked none.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.