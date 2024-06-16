After first sweep of Padres in 18 years, Mets in NL wild-card race despite 33-37 record

NEW YORK (AP) — Two weeks after a low point in what seemed like a lost season, the Mets headed to Texas bunched among nine teams chasing the NL’s final two wild cards, all within two games of each other. New York’s 11-6 win over San Diego gave the Mets a five-game winning streak, one shy of their season high. They have won 11 of 15 since getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers and are 33-37, 1 1/2 games back of a playoff position.

