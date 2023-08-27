After falling early in FIBA World Cup, France quickly turns focus toward Paris Olympics

Nicolas Batum has been part of France’s national team for about 15 years now. He was part of a gold-medal game loss to the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics. He’s been part of many tough losses with medals at stake. But to him, France’s loss at the World Cup was far worse. France was a medal favorite in the eyes of many entering the tournament. It won’t even get out of the first round of this tournament. That’s a massive embarrassment to a team that will consider itself a gold-medal favorite when it plays host to the Paris Olympics in 11 months.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.