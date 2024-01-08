After Falcons fizzle, coach Arthur Smith deflects when asked about his future

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Falcons coach Arthur Smith declined to address questions about his future after Atlanta’s season ended Sunday. The Falcons entered their regular-season finale against the New Orleans Saints with an outside chance to win the dismal NFC South. Atlanta was outscored 31-0 after halftime and lost 48-17 to wind up 7-10 for the third time in Smith’s three-year tenure. The Falcons started 2-0 before losing 10 of their next 15 games. Falcons owner Arthur Blank attended Smith’s postgame session with reporters but did not comment on the coach’s status. Quarterback Desmond Ridder says he’d love for Smith to be back but says that’s out of his or his coach’s control.

