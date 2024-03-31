After early team meeting, Angels get Ron Washington first for managerial win since 2014

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington watches as his team plays against the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Ruark]

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three games into the season, Ron Washington has already taken some steps to steady his team. First the Angels had a team meeting after a pair of lopsided losses. Then in the next game, Washington went out to the mound at a key moment — not to change pitchers but to help a reliever calm down during a jam. Whatever the psychological impact of Washington’s managing, the Los Angeles Angels finished their season-opening series with a 4-1 win over Baltimore. They avoided a sweep after dropping the first two games by a combined 24-7.

