After early team meeting, Angels get Ron Washington first for managerial win since 2014

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three games into the season, Ron Washington has already taken some steps to steady his team. First the Angels had a team meeting after a pair of lopsided losses. Then in the next game, Washington went out to the mound at a key moment — not to change pitchers but to help a reliever calm down during a jam. Whatever the psychological impact of Washington’s managing, the Los Angeles Angels finished their season-opening series with a 4-1 win over Baltimore. They avoided a sweep after dropping the first two games by a combined 24-7.

