After early struggles and blowout losses, rebuilt Virginia again playing like a contender

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Some numbers still identify Virginia as one of the elite teams in college basketball, especially on the defensive end — long their calling card under coach Tony Bennett. But in a season that certainly qualifies as a rebuilding one, the Cavaliers finally seem to be all on the same page, and are playing like a team to be reckoned with again. The Cavaliers’ 22-game home winning streak is the nation’s longest, and they’ve won five straight heading in Saturday’s game at Clemson. This after five earlier losses by an average of 20.8 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.