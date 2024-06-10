After Dodgers take 2 of 3 games from Yankees, a World Series matchup seems possible

NEW YORK (AP) — After three intense games between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers in front of sellout crowds, Oswaldo Cabrera allowed himself to think ahead. The Yankees utilityman says it crossed the team’s mind that this could make for a good October matchup in the World Series. New York beat the Dodgers 6-4 to avoid a three-game sweep as Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead, three-run homer. Aaron Judge and Cabrera also homered for the Yankees, who have the American League’s best record at 46-21. Los Angeles leads the NL West at 41-26. A World Series matchup would be the 12th between the teams.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.