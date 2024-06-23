After devastating moment 3 years ago, swimmer Ryan Held is heading back to the Olympics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Held missed the last Olympics on a technicality. It was a devastating moment, but it motivated him to keep swimming. Now, he’s heading to Paris. The 28-year-old Held has officially become a member of the team in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay, a spot that was taken from him three years ago. At those pandemic-delayed trials in Omaha, Nebraska, Held thought he had made the team when he finished sixth in the 100 freestyle. The U.S. team usually takes the top six to the Olympics to have extra swimmers for the preliminaries of the 4×100 free relay. But, due to roster limitations, Held was left at home.

