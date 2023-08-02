After comeback from cancer, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has Tommy John surgery on right elbow

By The Associated Press
Professional MLB baseball player Liam Hendriks, of the Chicago White Sox, accepts the Jimmy V award for perseverance at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[Mark Terrill/Invision/AP/Mark J. Terrill]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has had season-ending elbow surgery after coming back from cancer earlier this year. He had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The typical recovery time after Tommy John surgery is 12-14 months. The 34-year-old Hendriks began the season on the injured list to continue his treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis on January 8, completed treatment on April 3 and announced he was cancer free on April 20. He made his season debut a month after that. He went 2-0 with a save in five appearances, the last on June 9.

