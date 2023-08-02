After comeback from cancer, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has Tommy John surgery on right elbow

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has had season-ending elbow surgery after coming back from cancer earlier this year. He had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The typical recovery time after Tommy John surgery is 12-14 months. The 34-year-old Hendriks began the season on the injured list to continue his treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis on January 8, completed treatment on April 3 and announced he was cancer free on April 20. He made his season debut a month after that. He went 2-0 with a save in five appearances, the last on June 9.

