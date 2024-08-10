After coach’s life was likely saved backstage, Uzbekistan dominates Olympic boxing tournament

PARIS (AP) — Uzbekistan’s beloved head boxing coach was revived from apparent cardiac arrest by two members of Britain’s training staff after celebrating his team’s first gold medal of the Paris Olympics, his fighters confirmed. The team went on to win five golds in tribute to Tulkin Kilichev, who is recovering in a Paris hospital. That’s more gold medals than any Olympic team in the last 20 years. Kilichev fell ill backstage after flyweight Hasanboy Dusmatov claimed Uzbekistan’s first gold medal. According to GB Boxing, team doctor Harj Singh and physical therapist Robbie Lillis found Kilichev in life-threatening distress. They performed CPR on the coach and used a defibrillator.

