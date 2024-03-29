After clinching a spot, the Boston Bruins hope to fine-tune their game for the playoffs

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Boston Bruins have qualified for the playoffs again nearly a year after setting NHL records for the most wins and points in a season and losing in the first round. They have eight games left before getting a chance to avenge that surprise defeat. In that time coach Jim Montgomery and his players want to fine-tune their game to be ready when that moment comes. They hope the adversity they have faced this season with injuries better prepares them for the postseason.

