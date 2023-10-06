After charmed season in Charm City, Orioles ready for playoff baseball’s return to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles enter the postseason in an unusual position. It’s not often a 101-win team is a sentimental favorite among neutral fans who like rooting for the underdog. But this is Baltimore’s first chance to host a playoff game since 2014. The Orioles are an up-and-coming bunch just arriving on the scene — with all the excitement that entails. Baltimore hosts Texas in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Saturday. Just two seasons ago, the Orioles lost 110 games.

