After chaos vs. Argentina at the Olympics, Morocco concedes in stoppage time in 2-1 loss to Ukraine

There was no reprieve for Morocco this time. After the chaos and violence that marred the end of its 2-1 win against Argentina in the Olympic men’s soccer tournament, Morocco conceded late again against Ukraine — and this time the goal stood. On Wednesday Morocco fans rushed the field and threw bottles in protest when Cristian Medina appeared to score an equalizer in the 16th minute of added time for Argentina — causing the game to be suspended for around two hours. But there was no sign of a repeat of those scenes when Ihor krasnopir scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win for 10-man Ukraine.

