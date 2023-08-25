After cart crash and an 8th-place finish, Jamaican sprinter heading home to have eye checked

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
From left: Andrew Hudson, of Jamaica, left, reacts after the finish in the Men's 200-meters semifinal during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A day after a scary close call, Jamaican sprinter Andrew Hudson’s right eye remained irritated. He said he was heading home from world championships to be examined by a specialist. They will check to see if his cornea was scratched by the shards of glass that hit him after a cart he was riding in got broadsided by another cart before the 200-meter semifinals. The 26-year-old who grew up in Texas, went to Texas Tech and competes for Jamaica finished in eighth place in a race won by Noah Lyles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.