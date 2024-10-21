After bye week, Bears hope to maintain momentum for upcoming key games

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears defense healed while quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense hoped to maintain momentum built before their bye week as they began preparing Monday to face the Washington Commanders. Trying to cope with an NFC North that now has three teams with five wins is a challenge facing the Bears defense and an offense surging now as Williams has thrown nine touchdown passes in four games.

