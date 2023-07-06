After brief stint in US, Ugandan baseball hopeful eager for his next chance

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Ugandan baseball player Dennis Kasumba dreams of reaching the major leagues someday. The 19-year-old catcher had a chance to play for the Frederick Keys of the MLB Draft League this past month. His short stint with the Keys showed how daunting the goal of reaching the majors really is, but just making it this far is a testament to his perseverance. It also exemplifies how social media can open doors for people who might otherwise go unnoticed. Kasumba’s Twitter account is full of posts showing him using all sorts of creative training methods to make up for a lack of equipment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.