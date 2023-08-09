After Boehly and Clearlake’s chaotic first year at Chelsea, it’s time to see what they’ve learned

It’s time to find out what lessons Todd Boehly and Clearlake Captial have learned after their crash course in Premier League soccer. Chelsea came crashing down to earth in their first year as co-owners. It felt like Boehly and Clearlake were in a hurry to get ahead of the curve. Now they are playing catch-up after a chaotic campaign saw them spend record amounts on new signings, hire and fire managers and record Chelsea’s worst ever season in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino has been hired and even more signings added to the $630 million Boehly and Clearlake spent since buying the club for $2.5 billion last year.

