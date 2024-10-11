After blowout loss to Texas A&M, No. 21 Missouri hopes to bounce back against struggling UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz is hoping his No. 21 Tigers can make people forget about their embarrassing loss to Texas A&M. And that’s bad news for a struggling UMass team. Missouri heads to Amherst, Massachusetts, on Saturday for the first time with a chance to rebound from last week’s 41-10 blowout loss to the Aggies. The Tigers found success early in the season but had started to waver prior to their loss to Texas A&M. UMass’ only win of the season was a four-point victory against Central Connecticut State of the FCS.

