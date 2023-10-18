After benching, the plan for Commanders rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes moving forward is unclear

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — It’s unclear what’s next for Washington Commanders rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes after being benched in their most recent game. Forbes says he has no clue what the plan is for him this weekend at the New York Giants. The first-round pick out of Mississippi State did not play a single snap in a victory at Atlanta. That was a conscious decision by the coaching staff wanting Forbes to reset his game after being thrown at 26 times through five games and giving up 344 yards. Washington is now trying to balance Forbes working through growing pains and trying to win and contend for a playoff spot.

