After Belgian league match is halted, questions arise about US owner Textor’s multi-club strategy

MOLENBEEK, Belgium (AP) — A Belgian league match between RWD Molenbeek and Eupen was stopped Sunday after fans threw firecrackers and flares onto the pitch. The supporters also chanted expletives about American owner John Textor to show their displeasure after a poor run of results. RWDM’s current struggles are no exception for clubs owned by Textor and highlight how the American businessman has so far failed to make his multi-club model a success. Textor’s Eagle Football company also has stakes in Premier League club Crystal Palace, Brazilian team Botafogo and seven-time French champion Lyon.

