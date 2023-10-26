After beating Newcastle, newly pragmatic Dortmund faces Frankfurt’s tight defense

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Grinding out a low-scoring win is just fine for Borussia Dortmund. After years of thrilling games packed with goals but little success Dortmund is going back to basics after losing the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich in the final minutes of last season. Coach Edin Terzic says the new attitude is “less sexy, more success” and it’s working well for his team. Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Newcastle in the Champions League on Wednesday was the third time in four games that Terzic’s team didn’t concede a goal. Next up is Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. Frankfurt is also focusing on the fundamentals after a turbulent off-season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.