After Bayern Munich links, Kane will hold talks with new Spurs boss Postecoglou

It is back to work for Harry Kane this week when he returns to Tottenham for preseason training after links with Bayern Munich. But the uncertainty surrounding the England captain looks set to rumble on through this transfer window. New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou held his first news conference since joining from Celtic and was immediately asked about Kane’s future. The striker enters the final year of his contract at the London club. Postecoglou says he plans to hold a meeting with Kane amid reports he is open to moving to German champion Bayern.

