After back surgery, Andy Murray is undecided on readiness for Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray hasn’t decided on whether he’ll play at Wimbledon next week following his back surgery. The 37-year-old Murray had surgery Saturday after retiring injured from a midweek match at Queen’s Club in the buildup to what was expected to be his final appearance at the All England Club. Murray’s team says in a statement Monday that the two-time Wimbledon champion “is continuing to work with his medical team to confirm when he will return to the court. At this stage, no decisions have been made and we will update further as soon as anything has been finalized.”

