After arriving in United States, Olivier Giroud ready to get to work with LAFC

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
French forward Olivier Giroud poses with his wife Jennifer and their four children during a press conference at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, Thursday, August 1, 2024. Giroud held his first press conference with Los Angeles FC since announcing in May he would sign with the Major League Soccer club. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Crane]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It took Olivier Giroud less than 24 hours to discover one of the drawbacks of Southern California — its traffic. Giroud arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday night. His introductory news conference with LAFC was delayed by 35 minutes because his family was stuck in traffic en route to the downtown hotel.   The 37-year old French striker signed with LAFC in May. Giroud comes to the United States after 18 years in the top professional leagues in France, England and Italy. That included the past four seasons with AC Milan. He has 285 goals in 716 club matches. Giroud will practice with LAFC for the first time on Friday with his first appearance in a game probably a couple weeks away.

